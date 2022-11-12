Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Shineco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shineco as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SISI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

