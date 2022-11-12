Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $92.56 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

