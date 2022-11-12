Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 495,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vicinity Motor Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of VEV stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
