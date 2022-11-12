Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 570,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,894.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 255,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 761,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 229,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

