Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,328 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,897 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 8.2 %

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NYSE CLF opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

