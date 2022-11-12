11,421 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

