Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

