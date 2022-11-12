Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $382,000 Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 133,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

