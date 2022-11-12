Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $404,000 in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 471,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

