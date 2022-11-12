8,051 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 25.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 104,666 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $49.21 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

