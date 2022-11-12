Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Capri by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

