Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mercury General by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mercury General by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 16.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Mercury General by 40.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

NYSE MCY opened at $37.46 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.78%.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.