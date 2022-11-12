Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $435,000 Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp increased its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,799,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $69,857.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,759.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,279.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,812 shares of company stock worth $9,082,221. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $65.35.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

