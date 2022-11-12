Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 445,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

CUBI stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

