Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,258,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 75.0% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 538,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,829 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 544,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 641,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $573,891. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.08. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

