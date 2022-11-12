Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Chimerix worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 568,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 45.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 232,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.13 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

