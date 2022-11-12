Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,310 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

