Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 24,369 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 345,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 122,903 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 641,153 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RYAM opened at $7.09 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

