Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Homology Medicines Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.19. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.