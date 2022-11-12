Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 8,546 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 125,658 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

