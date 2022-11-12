Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Financial Institutions worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group cut shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Shares of FISI opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Financial Institutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

