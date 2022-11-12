Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

