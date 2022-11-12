Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gossamer Bio worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $929.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

