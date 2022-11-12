Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $481,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

