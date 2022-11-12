abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,058 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BCI stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

