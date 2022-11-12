73,994 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 502,760 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,457 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 39.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 366,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QUOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

QUOT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $346.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 23.03%.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

