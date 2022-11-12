OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 765 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8 %

GS stock opened at $385.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,366. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

