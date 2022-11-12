OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SEPZ stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.44.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (SEPZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.