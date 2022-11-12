OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEPZ stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

