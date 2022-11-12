OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $14,985,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RENEU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

