Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 28,350.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,269,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QTJL opened at $20.71 on Friday. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

