Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sempra by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Announces Dividend

Shares of SRE stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.