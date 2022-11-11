TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $249.19 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.21.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

