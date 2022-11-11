Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.31% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Lumentum Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,573,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

