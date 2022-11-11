Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lumentum worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 184.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $56.55 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

