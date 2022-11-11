Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LITE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.