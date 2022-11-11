Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

