Raymond James Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

BLDP stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 864,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

