Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.36. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

