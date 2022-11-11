Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 16.5 %

BLDP stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.