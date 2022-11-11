Lake Street Capital Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $19.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

