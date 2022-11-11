Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.80 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

