Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $386.87 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at $73,014,923.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,448. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.