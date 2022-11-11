National Bankshares Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,988,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 906,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

