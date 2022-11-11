Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 91,431 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 91,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $64,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,919 shares of company stock worth $8,411,133. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

