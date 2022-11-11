DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 190.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

