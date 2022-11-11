Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $36.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $38.50 to $36.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

