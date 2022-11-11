TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 395 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,831,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,671. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $640.02 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.