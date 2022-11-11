Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Block by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 582,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $241.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,959,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,832,661. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

