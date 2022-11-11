Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.