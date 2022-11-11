Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $323,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of onsemi by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in onsemi by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.79 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

